MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- One year ago Friday, a Middletown man drove into Middlesex Hospital and lit himself on fire, all while broadcasting it on Facebook.
When this happened, there was a period of time that no one knew if this was an isolated incident or part of a pre-planned terrorist attack.
The random attack had Homeland Security in Middletown, and over the course of a month, they did a risk assessment.
What they shared has now been implemented at Middlesex Hospital, and at other local hospitals.
One year ago, Steven Ellam started his descent into death with a Facebook live of him driving while making a series of comments relating to the president.
It ended in him crashing his car into the emergency room of the hospital, dousing himself with gasoline, and lighting himself on fire.
Ellam would die more than a week later from his burns.
“I’m certainly not going to forget Feb. 22, 2018 at 9:56 in the morning,” said Jim Hite, director of Environmental Safety and Protective Services for Middlesex Health.
He was one of the many tasked with picking up the pieces from this random attack.
In the days after, Channel 3 reported on quickly the emergency room was repaired, but the security concerns lingered long after.
“We never expected what would happen on that day,” Hite said.
Hite stresses he didn’t want to make decisions off emotions, so Homeland Security, as well as a private consulting firm, did a risk assessment on the hospital, going over everything from the structure, to the employees, cameras, locks and other operating procedures.
The changes are evident now, especially near the scene of the horror.
“We now staff our emergency department waiting room with a dedicated officer, so there’s that security presence,” Hite said.
Cement barriers installed in the hours after, are still there a year later.
Public parking under the emergency room has ended, and extra security has been hired and staff have been retrained.
“We don’t live in fear, we live aware,” Hite said.
He added that more Middlesex health employees are more vigilant in reporting concerns, and other recommendations from Homeland Security will still roll out this year.
For security reasons, they won’t be disclosed.
While nothing can be done to remove the random tragedy from Middlesex Health’s history, Hite said the mission now is to be an example of how to move forward.
“We did rise to this occasion and persevered and we’re more resilient because of it,” Hite said.
Because what happened there could have happened anywhere, Middlesex Health has passed along the lessons learned and recommendations to other hospitals in the area and they say they’re taking action too.
A year later, friends of Ellam are still trying to understand why this happened.
Kyle Wright said he can’t shake what his longtime friend did one year ago.
“Just thinking about all the pain he endured, and what he went through, even leading up to that, I don’t want to imagine what he was battling,” Wright said.
Ellam died more than a week after the attack.
With years of friendship, Wright was well-aware that Ellam struggled with mental health. Ellam was the lead guitarist in a band they were in.
“We did try to get him help, we tried many times. When you feel like you’re alone, you feel like you’re alone,” Wright said, adding that he thinks about his friend daily. “I wish I could’ve done something. Every day, I beat myself up on it, but I try to move forward.”
He’s started healing through the bond he and Ellam once shared, which was music.
His new album is called “Lost Souls” and he says it’s based off what happened a year ago and the struggles he’s faced because of it.
“We feel like our souls are lost at some point and we want the community to realize that they have something to listen to, to bring them back to earth,” Wright said.
Because of his friend’s death, and now through his music, he’s hoping the discussion on mental health can be started.
“You can’t look at the past, all we can do is move forward,” Wright said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is help.
Click here for information on where to get help in your area.
