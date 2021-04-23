(WFSB) -- Eric and Rashi Wiese are a husband and wife duo finding rescue dogs a home every Saturday on the CBS show ‘Lucky Dog,’ seen on Channel 3.
Eric is a long-time trainer, with many credentials, and Rashi is social worker.
Together they bring their skillset to make sure the right rescue pup goes to the right home.
You can even get great tips from their new magazine CBS Lucky Dog.
When it comes to why positive reinforcement is such a great way to train dogs, the couple says you’re adding a reward or something of value when you see good behavior.
They added that it’s also great for children to see.
For more information on Lucky Dog, click here.
