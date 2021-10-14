If you were wondering why Channel 3 Eyewitness News wasn't on TV at 11 p.m. on Thursday night it was because our building was evacuated due to the smell of smoke in our equipment room.
The Rocky Hill Fire Department was on scene checking out the situation. Everyone is okay.
Mark Zinni, Erin Connoly and Mark Dixon spoke to the Rocky Hill Fire Chief who said there was a problem with an air conditioning unit on the roof.
Tune in to Eyewitness News at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.
