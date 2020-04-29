ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- The Channel 3 Kids Camp announced Wednesday that it has canceled its overnight and day camp for this summer.
It would have been the camp's 110th consecutive summer.
“In reviewing the current recommended guidelines for social distancing and allowable size of groups, and the expected health directives for Camp operations in the coming months, the organization’s leadership determined that this was the only option to ensure the protection of the children and staff,” the camp said in a press release.
Camp officials said the decision was made with guidance from the state’s Office of Early Childhood, the Department of Public Health, and other authorities.
The announcement was made two months before the season would begin, giving families advance notice.
Officials went on to say they will monitor the situation and will make decisions about fall programming in the coming months.
For continued updates from the camp, click here.
There are some other camps that will open, but with changes.
Holiday Hill in Mansfield will be open, but with some adjustments.
"We have always been a family owned and operate camp and the inner core of the family decided we want to do this,” said Dudley Hamlin, of Holiday Hill Day Camp.
He said every day during the summer, 250 kids come to the camp to swim, enjoy outdoor theater, and many other activities.
However, COVID-19 will make this a different experience.
“We can't all meet in one room, but we can meet in a field, we can meet in our large tent that we use as a gateway,” he said.
That gateway will be a newly built handwashing station, which is also where kids temperatures will be taken.
When it comes to enclosed spaces, there can only be 10 children and one adult.
The camp season is expected to get underway at Holiday Hill at the end of June.
The YMCA of Greater Hartford said it fully intends to hold summer camp, saying “We are waiting for final guidance from the state and federal government on if and how we can run camp this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.