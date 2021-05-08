ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- The Channel 3 Kids Camp is still looking for employees as it prepares for its 111th season this summer.
Camp officials said some of their staff typically comes from Europe, but given the COVID-era, that’s not able to happen this year.
In particular, the jobs they are looking fill are for camp counselors.
The Kids Camp will be hosting a job fair at their location in Andover on Saturday in the hopes that they can fill these spots.
The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.