ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – Summer camps are filling up fast, but many may have problems opening because of the lack of qualified staff, mainly counselors.
This problem is happening nationwide. Many counselors traditionally come from Europe, but because of COVID and restrictions, they’re not come this year.
In just 45 days, the Channel 3 Kids Camp is scheduled to open for its 11th season, but thanks to the pandemic and not being open last year, securing counselors is a hurdle to overcome.
“Then we couldn’t have the kids. We have to have the counseling staff,” said David Meizels, Executive Director of the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Attracting counselors is a problem for all summer camps this year.
“About 35 percent of our staff normally are from outside of the U.S. and that’s just not going to happen this year,” said Denise Learned, Executive Director of Global Diversity.
Learned runs the YMCA Camp Hazen program in Chester.
“We’re reaching out to colleges and universities. Maybe they have clubs or programs in areas where we have needs, some special skills, and have gotten a good response with that,” Learned said.
The kids camp needs 25 counselors, nurses, lifeguards for the pool, and those with unique skill sets. Benefits are free room and board all summer and a stipend, which ranges with experience.
There is going to be a jobs fair at the camp this Saturday.
“So, it’s an opportunity for perspective staff to be here on site, learn a little bit more about the camp and the opportunities that we have here,” Meizels said.
The Kids Camp has an online Q&A session on right now. If you want to learn more, click here.
