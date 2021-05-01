ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - The Channel 3 Kids Camp is giving parents and campers a glimpse on Saturday of what it has to offer.
An in-person open house opportunity was scheduled for families to learn more about the camp in Andover.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Staff will be on hand to give tours of the facility and answer questions about the summer camp program.
Those who can't make it on Saturday can participate in a couple of question and answer sessions on May 5 and May 19, both from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For more information on the sessions and the camp itself, head to the Channel 3 Kids Camp website here.
