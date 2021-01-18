ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – It’s only January, but before you know it, summer will be here.
While the pandemic canceled most summer camps in 2020, registration opened on Monday for the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
The good news is that there is going to a summer camp this summer, but registration is limited.
Because of the pandemic, the 150-acre camp sat idle all last summer, but with protocols in place, COVID testing, and vaccines, the camp is hoping to open at 50 percent capacity in June.
“We know what we’re getting into. We’re looking forward to it. I’m glad we’re able to have campers again this coming summer,” said David Meizels, Executive Director of the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
David Meizels is the camp’s new executive director. He’s anxious to welcome young campers and looking for a full staff to work with the kids.
“We have a full nine weeks. We’ll start the third week of June and we’ll end the third week of August,” said Melissa Shea, Channel 3 Kids Camp Marketing.
It’s the 111th camping season. While masks and other protocols may be required, there’s plenty of outside dining and the screened cabins are naturally air conditioned for plenty of fresh air.
“Our ability to adapt I think will be very successful for the summer,” Meizels said.
The camp isn’t just for kids, but they have retreats for adults too. If you want to learn more, click here.
