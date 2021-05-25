ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - The Channel 3 Kids Camp is in need of some summer help.
The camp in Andover said it is looking to fill positions in its summer overnight and day camp programs.
Positions include:
- Residential registered nurse (both day and overnight to support a special needs camper program and traditional program)
- Special needs counselors
- Lifeguards
- High ropes
- General camp counselors
- Housekeeping
Anyone who is interested in any of the positions can complete an online employment application on the camp's website here.
Applicants can also email executive director David Meizels at d.meizels@channel3kidscamp.org or call him at 860-742-2267 extension 106.
