ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - The Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover will be open for campers this summer.
The camp made the announcement on Friday.
"We will welcome back Connecticut children for both overnight and day camp," it said in a statement. "With Gov. [Ned] Lamont’s latest executive order, we are able to host a limited number of overnight residential and day campers during summer 2021."
The camp said it will work with the guidance and recommendations of the CT State Office of Early Childhood (OEC) as well as the local health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Camping Association.
"We are preparing for a safe and memorable camp experience for all our participants," the camp said.
A link to the Channel 3 Kids Camp website can be found here.
