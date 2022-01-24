(WFSB) – Compliments make most of us feel pretty good, but there’s so much more that happens when one person says kind words to another.
It’s National Compliment Day so Eyewitness News hit the streets to find people to give them a compliment, and hopefully make their day.
‘Can I just say you have the most lovely eyes?’ “Thank you very much.”
“You’re so beautiful, good morning! What are you laughing?!”
‘I just want to say that your makeup is so on point you look lovely!’ “Thank you!”
‘It is National Compliment Day so I want to say that you have very nice skin, how did you keep it like that?’ “I think it’s genetics.”
“Do you recall anything that you’ve been told that made you feel really good? NO. What? Why isn’t anybody complimenting this man? You’re a great guy!”
“What is the best compliment that you’ve ever received, do you remember? Did it come from this guy? No no we’re neighbors. Oh okay.”
‘What does it make you feel like when somebody compliments you?’ “I think it makes everybody feel happy! I mean you walk outta the house, and it’s nice that you complimented me on my make up cause now I feel good!”
‘Is there a compliment that you remember getting that really made you feel amazing?’ “No.” ‘WHAT?’
‘Is there a compliment that you’d like to give somebody at home?’ “No.” ‘Oh okay.’
“Thank you very much you have beautiful hair,” ‘OH! You’re my new best friend!’
Compliments don’t just make the recipient feel good, psychologists say it also benefits the giver as well.
“That’s what you’re doing with a compliment, you’re connecting with someone, I noticed something about you, I’m offering something nice, it’s a point of connection,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, Psychologist at the Institute of Living.
