NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- You can enjoy a night at the ballpark, without needing to go anywhere.
Channel 3 is teaming up with the New Britain Bees to stream some of their games.
Use the Channel 3 Streaming News App to catch New Britain Bees games.
Users can find the Channel 3 Streaming News App on Apple TV, Roku, & Amazon Fire.
For the full New Britain Bees schedule, click here.
