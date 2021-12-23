(WFSB) – Channel 3 travels to South Windsor to see a display of holiday lights.
Each year Tom Delnicki creates a holiday wonderland in his front yard. The display is made up of 70,000 bulbs, a mile of electrical cable, and four to six weeks of assembly.
Delnicki said his display grew over the years and continues to grow as new light sculptures are added.
“I truly never thought it would grow to this point and become the wonderful display that it is,” said Delnicki.
This holiday light hobby dates back to 1999.
The wonder is not lost on the thousands who drive or walk by each year.
