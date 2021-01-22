ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The past year or so has been nothing but hurdles for the people of Connecticut.
If there's a man who knows a little something about clearing hurdles, it's Channel 3's new morning anchor Wendell Edwards.
Edwards qualified for the 1992 Olympic Trials in the 110m hurdles.
More importantly, he knows his way around a newsroom.
Prior to coming to Connecticut, Edwards both anchored and reported at ABC 3340 News in Birmingham, AL and KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City.
He worked at news stations in Houston, Michigan and South Carolina.
He also has some newspaper experience that he earned in his home state of Texas.
Edwards earned his Bachelor's Degree from Abilene Christian University and Abilene, TX in 1992 and his master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1997.
He's an Emmy-nominated journalist with a number of accolades to his name, including the Oklahoma Broadcasters Association award for outstanding investigative reporting in 2010 and two NABJ Salute to Excellence awards in 2008 and 2011.
He loves to read, write and watch movies.
Edwards is married with two daughters.
Channel 3 is thrilled to welcome him to Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning.
He'll be at the anchor desk starting on Monday.
This turned out great. Can't wait to start on air Monday morning! #newjob #newteam #newpromo @WFSBnews @WFSBMorningTeam @NicoleNalepaTV @ScotHaney3 @CaitlinMFrancis pic.twitter.com/924GtoVNHE— Wendell D. Edwards (@WFSBWendell) January 21, 2021
Give him a follow on Twitter at @WFSBWendell.
