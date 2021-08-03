(WFSB) -- In the coming weeks, teachers will return to their classrooms, getting them ready for the arrival of their students.
Channel 3 knows that every year, teachers are spending hundreds of dollars of their own money on classroom supplies.
This year, Eyewitness News wants to do something about that… So, we’re asking teachers to send in their classroom wish lists.
Teachers can click here to fill out a form and share the link to their wish lists, whether it’s through Amazon, Donors Choose, or any other websites.
Our hope is that together, with our viewers, Channel 3 can help teachers outfit their classrooms without them having to spend so much.
Anyone looking to help a teacher clear their wish list can take a look at what they are in need of here:
