(WFSB) – We are in the final days of March and Women’s History Month.
On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz held a virtual discussion for a council on women and girls.
It’s a group that responds to issues that impact the lives of women, girls, and their families in the state.
The topic was “Women in the Media.”
Channel 3’s Ayah Galal was invited to speak on the panel. She is a Connecticut native and if the first woman to wear a hijab on TV in the state.
“It is important for young girls growing up. I didn’t see anybody who looked like me on TV. Women who wore hijabs were the oppressed ones or the bad people. I hope that young Muslim women can see, hey you can stay true to who you are and do a job, do what you love, and hopefully be successful at it,” Galal said.
She says Connecticut has welcomes her with open arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.