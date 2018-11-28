ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 partnered with Best Cleaners to collect coats on Wednesday.
Viewers can bring new and gently-worn coats to the Rocky Hill studio, 333 Capital Blvd., on Nov. 28. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is part of the annual Coats for Connecticut drive.
For those who can’t drop coats off can make donations at Best Cleaners locations through Dec. 22.
Best Cleaners has locations in Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Farmington, Glastonbury, Middletown, North Haven, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, and Windsor.
The coats will then be delivered to Salvation Army centers in Bridgeport, Bristol, Hartford, Meriden, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, New London, and Waterbury.
Salvation Army drop offs will be weekly.
Last year alone Best Cleaners said it collected more than 18,000 gently-worn coats for those in need.
