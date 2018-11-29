ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 partnered with Best Cleaners to collect coats on Wednesday.
Shawn McCann from Best Cleaners reported on Thursday morning that the drive helped collect 1,000 coats for those in need.
Viewers were asked to bring new and gently-worn coats to the Rocky Hill studio, 333 Capital Blvd., until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We’ve just got to help everyone," said Pat Moniello, a coat donor. "It’s very important!”
Check out photos from the event here.
The event was part of the annual Coats for Connecticut drive.
“I went in the closet, I’ve been up since 5 a.m.," said Jonathan Nelson, a coat donor. “Just wanted to grab a couple of jackets to donate to Channel 3.”
Those who couldn't drop coats off can make donations at Best Cleaners locations through Dec. 22.
Best Cleaners has locations in Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Farmington, Glastonbury, Middletown, North Haven, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, and Windsor.
Businesses around the state, including Sinclair Insurance Group in Wallingford, are also involved and put out collection bins in their offices.
“Filled it up with all our awesome employees, [we're] happy to contribute," said Mary Mcgrath, Sinclair Insurance Group. "[We're] hoping to do it again this year!”
Last year alone, Best Cleaners said it collected more than 18,000 gently-worn coats for those in need.
The coats will then be delivered to Salvation Army centers in Bridgeport, Bristol, Hartford, Meriden, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, New London, and Waterbury.
Salvation Army drop offs will be weekly.
“There’s never someone who doesn’t have a need that needs to be met, and we can really do that as a community," said Capt. Jon Jackson, Salvation Army.
This year, thousands of coats have already been counted.
“I have no doubt we’ll meet our 18,000 goal that we have and maybe surpass it," said Shawn McCann, president, Best Cleaners.
For more on the event, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.