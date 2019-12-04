ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3's holiday toy drive kicked off on Wednesday morning in Rocky Hill.
The toy drive got underway 6 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.
Folks can drop off new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to children in need this holiday season.
The goal is to stuff one of the station's Early Warning Weather Trackers with toys.
The toys will be donated to the Chaz & AJ Toy Drive, which is happening Friday.
The morning show hosts for 99.1 WPLR said they hope to top last year's record-breaking year, which saw thousands of dollars in toys and cash.
The show is no stranger to charity.
Last month, AJ lived in a glass box for 24 hours at McDermott Chevrolet. He listened to the song Baby Shark on repeat the entire time. It was all to raise money.
Channel 3 is located at 333 Capital Boulevard in Rocky Hill.
