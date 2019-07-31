ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – It was an especially fun day for children at the Channel 3 Kids Camp on Wednesday.
The camp hosted festivities for the national debut of the brand-new book, “Bobs and Tweets: Scout Camp.”
The Bobs Band brought the Scholastic book to life to the delight of campers.
“They basically reenacted the while book and I really enjoyed it,” said Gabe, a camper,
Illustrator Kristy Caldwell did a sketch inspired by the kids, and author Judy Newman, who writes under the pseudonym “Pepper Springfield,” joined in on the celebration as well.
At the end, each camper received a gift bag containing a signed copy of the book along with a flashlight.
