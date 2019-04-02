ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - Viewers were tasked with helping to replace a 50-year-old pool at a kids camp and they delivered.
Thanks to the generosity of Channel 3's viewers and other donors, the Channel 3 Kids Camp pool in Andover is being renovated.
Demolition work began on Tuesday.
According to camp officials, more than $80,000 was raised to make the dream come true for the 3,000 campers who are expected to visit this summer.
The camp began fundraising efforts last fall.
Anyone looking to help can still do so. Just head to the Channel 3 Kids Camp website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.