(WFBS) - If you're a parent, you know finding an affordable and reputable child-care program can be no small feat.
At the Channel 3 Kids Camp, they started a child care program a few years ago to meet the needs of families all across the state.
For more than 100 years, the Channel 3 Kids Camp has provided year-round fun for children of all ages!
But, it's more than just a camp.
A few years ago, they started the Open Arms Channel 3 Kids Camp Child Care Center.
The licensed child care center is open 51 weeks of the year and they welcome kids ages one to five.
"They're learning their numbers, their letters, their colors, they're learning to interact with one another,” said Denise Hornbecker, CEO of Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Hornbecker says there are spots available.
"Right now, we do have room in our 1 to 3-year-old classrooms,” Hornbecker said.
The center features a pre-school curriculum at no additional cost, making this program an affordable option for families.
“When they get ready to go to kindergarten, they have all the skills they need to be successful,” Hornbecker said.
Hornbecker says their child care center is a bit different than other programs.
"We're looking to be outdoor-based. Getting the children outdoors when appropriate is our number one priority, when it's appropriate,” said Hornbecker.
If you're interested, enrollment is currently open!
For more information on this program, click here.
On Saturday morning, our very own Scot Haney and Nicole Nalepa will be hosting the annual live telethon to raise funds to send kids to camp!
Proceeds from the telethon directly support year-round camp programs at the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Tune into Channel 3 on Saturday morning from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. to find out more and donate!
Every dollar helps!
To make a donation you can call 866-369-7333, or got to the Kids Camp website here.
