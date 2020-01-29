HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 remembered a friend and colleague on Wednesday afternoon.
A public memorial service for Denise D'Ascenzo was held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
The service focused on honoring D'Ascenzo's legacy and celebrating her life.
She was the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
Videos, personal albums of D'Ascenzo as a child from her family and other never-before-seen items were shared with those who attended.