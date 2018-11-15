ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Their design is supposed to be sleek and clean.
However, experts say smartphones harbor loads of bacteria and germs.
They've said phones carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats and that each square inch of a phone contains roughly 25,000 germs.
Channel 3 sought to test that.
It sent samples from the phones of anchors Eric Parker, Irene O'Connor, Nicole Nalepa and meteorologist Scot Haney to a lab.
The phones were swabbed as they were and swabbed again once cleaned with a wipe.
Gloria Oriol of the Microbiology Manager at EMSL Analytical in Wallingford said to do a "before and after" swab.
The phones of Parker, O'Connor and Haney were completely clean of bacteria.
Nalepa's, on the the other hand, was a different story.
"We found staphylococcus and dietzia, [a] very low concentration," Oriol said. "If you take into account how much contamination we have in the environment, recovering just two colonies it's such a very low concentration."
Dr. Joseph Garner of the Hospital of Central Connecticut said it's found everywhere.
"The staph that was discovered on the cell phone very small numbers is the kind of staph that lives on everyone's skin, so not particularly harmful," he said.
Garner said there are some steps people can take to keep their phones clean.
"If you touch objects that other people have touched, there will inevitably be some bacteria there," Garner said. "But on any given cell phone, you don't really know what's on it. That's why hand sanitization, cleaning your cell phone periodically makes a lot of sense."
