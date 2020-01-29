HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 will remember a friend and colleague on Wednesday afternoon.
A sold out public memorial service for Denise D'Ascenzo will happen at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford at 1 p.m.
The service will focus on honoring D'Ascenzo's legacy and celebrating her life.
She was the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
Videos, personal albums from her family of D'Ascenzo as a child and other never-before-seen items will be shown.