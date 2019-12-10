WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – As we continue to honor Denise D’Ascenzo, we are shedding light on the stories she brought of helping others.
You might remember the Channel 3 fan from Wethersfield, who was having problems with his TV and couldn’t see our channel.
Denise stepped in to help. She met David Babin this fall.
The story started after Channel 3 began mandatory tower work, which was required of all television stations.
Babin lost out signal because he uses an antenna.
“When you moved your signal or whatever and I couldn’t get Channel 3, it was like I lost a family friend,” Babin said.
Channel 3 stepped in to help.
Since Babin grew up watching our station with his parents, who have since passed away, our general manager and vice president Dana Neves wanted to surprise him with the help of the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad.
She wanted to surprise him with not only a new antenna, but a new TV too.
But that wasn’t all.
“She said, ‘I got another surprise for you too, close your eyes.’ So, I closed my eyes and who comes through the door, Denise D’Ascenzo, standing where you are sitting. You could have knocked me over with a handful of peanut shells,” Babin said.
It’s a moment Babin won’t forget.
“Hi David! It’s an honor to meet you! Give me a hug. I hear the Channel 3 family and your family have been together for a long time and we can’t thank you enough for your loyalty and support,” Denise told Babin.
Denise sat with Babin for more than a half hour, talking about nothing other than family.
“I told her it was an honor to meet her. We embraced and you seen it. Genuine on my part and her part,” Babin recalled.
Like many of us, Babin heard the news of Denise’s sudden passing over the weekend.
“I was just shocked as everyone else when I heard her passing. It was tragic,” Babin said.
Babin says he won’t ever forget the special moment she walked into the door.
“Like everyone said, she was statuesque, perfect posture, flawless complexion, no wrinkles, blemishes, nothing. Very clear, soft spoken voice,” Babin said.
And like many of us, Babin is in shock of the woman who was welcomed into many Connecticut homes for 33 years.
Denise wrote in the original story that the gift to Babin was our way of saying thank you to our loyal viewers.
