ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - Since last week, Channel 3 has been showing its viewers the sights and sounds of Atlanta leading up to the Super Bowl.
There was no better way to end the journey than with a view from the sky.
Towering 20 stories above Centennial Park, the Skyview Ferris Wheel was one of the main attractions for fans of either the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams.
The 42 climate-controlled gondolas feature panoramic views of downtown Atlanta and surrounding areas.
People can see everything from the College Football Hall of Fame to the second largest aquarium in the world.
The Gondolas this week were wrapped in NFL team gear to keep with the theme of Super Bowl LIII.
The City of Atlanta said it worked hard to make sure everything went off without a hitch.
The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 on Sunday night.
