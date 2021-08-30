NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The bridge on Chapel Street is back open to traffic following a, what was described as, malfunction.
The bridge, located between East and James Streets, had been stuck in the 'open' position since Saturday.
A contractor worked to identify the source of the problem and rectified the issue.
The bridge reopened sometime Monday.
Further details surrounding the issue with the bridge weren't immediately available.
