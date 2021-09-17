WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man from Chaplin was killed in a one-car crash in Windham.
State police identified the victim as 54-year-old Fernandez Felix Salgado.
Troopers said they responded to the Route 66 area of Scott Road around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.
They found that Salgado was the sole occupant of a Honda Accord that crashed into a tree.
Investigators said he was traveling west on Route 66 when he veered left for an unknown reason. He then crossed over the eastbound travel lane and hit the tree.
No other drivers or vehicles were involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.