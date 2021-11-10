CHAPLIN, CT (WFSB) - A middle and high school in Chaplin has a delayed opening on Wednesday.
The Parish Hill Middle/High School on Parish Hill Road reported a 2 hour delay for the morning of Nov. 10.
A reason for the delay was not provided.
PHHS was threatened on social media. I suspect the delay at Parish Hill Middle & High School is related to that. Posting this as "Chaplin School" could be confusing although there is a good aerial view of the school. The school is in Chaplin near the border of all 3 towns that it serves. Police think the posted threat referred to Penn Hills High School in Pennsylvania but at least 3 Connecticut schools have taken precautions.
