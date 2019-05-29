HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters doused a porch fire in Hamden Tuesday afternoon that was caused by a charcoal grill.
It happened on Whiting Drive around 3 p.m.
When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming from the rear of the home.
The crew stretched a hose line to the back and found the second floor porch to be on fire.
Firefighters said they quickly extinguished it.
Investigators determined that a small, unattended charcoal grill was the cause.
The resident of the apartment said she lit the grill then went back inside.
When she returned, however, she found that the fire had grown and spread to the outside decking.
Hamden firefighters sought to remind homeowner to never leave a grill unattended while cooking.
They said grills should be kept a minimum 10 feet away from the home and any overhead hangings.
