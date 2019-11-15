MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Nearly a year after getting arrested for allegedly assaulting two judicial marshals, the case against a Meriden city councilor is finally over.
This case dates back to December 2018 when state police arrested Angel Miguel Castro, following a rally outside of Meriden court.
From the beginning, the Meriden city councilor said he did nothing wrong, and on Friday the charges against him were dismissed.
“What transpired in that sally port should have never happened. Marshals should have never shared information with ICE agents,” Castro said.
In mid-December, Castro was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and rioting after state police said he assaulted two judicial marshals trying to disperse a crowd outside the court.
Castro and other activists had gathered for a rally for a New Haven father facing deportation when Castro rain into the sally port.
Castro said he was just trying to comfort two teenagers whose father had just been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
“They can never erase the image out of their mind. ‘Where is my dad, can you please not take my father,’ that girl was screaming,” Castro said.
In Milford court on Friday, where the case was transferred to, the prosecutor said video evidence didn’t match up with the statement the marshals gave to police, which was that Castro was approached from behind.
What the video did show was a three to five second physical altercation in which Castro was taken down and handcuffed. Because of that discrepancy and the fact that Castro has no record, the state looked at three options.
The options were accelerated rehab, a fine, or community service. Since the state pointed out that Castrol does countless volunteer work, it said it would no longer prosecute the case, asking for the charges to be dismissed.
Outside of court, Castro and his supporters say this case is bigger than him.
“Knowing that I came to court twelve times is an indication that I will continue to stand for the 15-year-old daughter who today still doesn’t have that father, for the 17-year-old that still doesn’t have that father, and for many others that don’t have that opportunity for justice,” Castro said.
One state representative that was with Castro at court says the state recently signed into law, a law that prohibits state marshals assisting federal agents unless it involves someone in terrorism or a serious felony.
They hope that law will prevent something like this from happening again.
