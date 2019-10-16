WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Charges were dropped in the case of a woman accused of trapping another woman in a Peter Pan bus luggage compartment.
Wendy Helena Alberty, 49, of East Lyme, was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.
The incident happened back in August on a Peter Pan bus that was en route to Boston, MA.
A check of judicial records on Wednesday confirmed that there were no pending charges.
On Tuesday, Authorities released a 911 call that was made from the woman who was trapped.
She told dispatchers that she was trapped in the luggage compartment on the moving bus.
She was heard on the 911 call saying the bus driver locked her “under the bus with the luggage.”
Hear the 911 call here.
Troopers ultimately located the bus on Interstate 84 eastbound in Willington and stopped it. They said they helped the woman out of the compartment.
The passenger was not injured.
Details from the state about why the charges against Alberty were dropped were not released.
Her attorney told People Magazine that she never should have been arrested in the first place and that it was unclear how the woman got inside the compartment.
He said the arrest stemmed from the passenger's misinterpretation of a conversation between Alberty and another person.
