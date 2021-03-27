NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Charges could be filed against a driver following a property damage incident Saturday.
Norwich Fire officials say a car struck a home at the corner of Rockwell Street and McKinley Avenue Saturday morning.
The male driver was taken to an area hospital, but was released later that day.
Charges may be filed against the driver once the investigation into the crash is completed.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
