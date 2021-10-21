WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Labor shortages and supply chain problems are fueling higher prices on just about everything, including food.

It’s adding more of a strain on families who are trying to make ends meet. Food banks are bracing for it as the holiday season approaches.

Nearly 500,000 people are struggling with food insecurity throughout Connecticut, according to Connecticut Foodshare.

“The good news is that the numbers have come down since their peak in the middle of the pandemic,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO, Connecticut Foodshare. “They’re not where they were about a year ago at this time. A year ago, in October-November, that’s where they were at the peak.”

Connecticut Foodshare distributes food to more than 700 community-based hunger relief programs across the state, including food pantries and emergency shelters.

America’s pandemic recovery has been bumpy. Food prices were up 4.6 percent last month.

“It’s not great for us because if we’re purchasing food, it costs us more,” Jakubowski said. “It’s not great for families, working families who are on fixed incomes and budgets.”

Jakubowski said he anticipates that more people will be in need of food assistance as prices keep going up.

“As the cost of food rises, that means less food that people are able to purchase and that means more of an impact on services like ours,” he said.

The rise in prices is a result of a nationwide shortage of truck drivers and factory workers, as well as backlogs of cargo ships at ports.

“The cost from point of origin to the destination has gone up 10 times in the last 12 months,” said Nick Vyas, USC global supply expert.

At Connecticut Foodshare, truck driving positions are the hardest to fill right now.

“I think the biggest challenge is not knowing what’s coming next,” Jakubowski said. “I think it’s been that way since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s still that way now.”

That uncertainty is lingering as Connecticut Foodshare prepares for November, which is typically its busiest month of the year.

The organization said it needs volunteers, especially this time of year.

Anyone looking to volunteer or make a donation can visit the Connecticut Foodshare website here.