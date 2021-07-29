STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Former UConn standout James Bouknight is taking his talents to Charlotte.
The selected Bouknight by the Hornets at eleventh overall in Thursday night's NBA draft.
He joins a backcourt of former Boston Celtic Terry Rozier and reigning rookie of the LaMelo Ball.
The mock drafts once had him going towards the end of the lottery, but he improved his stock and climbed up scouts' boards.
Coach Dan Hurley believes James has the qualities that will fit in well in the NBA on and off the floor.
"I just hope James gets drafted by an organization, isn’t afraid to coach their players, and has a strong accountability in their culture," Hurely tells us.
And no matter where his NBA career takes him, his affect on the UConn program will be long lasting.
"You know players we are recruiting for 2022, 2023, and beyond. James’ impact will be felt for a long time," Hurley noted.
James Bouknight’s rise at UConn is all about player development.
Sure he was a high level recruit, but he needed to develop his skills and harness that raw ability.
"Everyone knew that he needs the type of coaching staff that would hold him accountable every day and be with him every day," added Hurley.
