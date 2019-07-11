(WFSB) – Jewelry and accessories retailer, Charming Charlie is going out of business.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday. It’s preparing to close all of its stores by the end of August.
This is the second time Charming Charlie has filed for bankruptcy, and the company already closed dozens of stores last year.
Connecticut has four locations in Connecticut. They are located in West Hartford, Plainville, South Windsor, and Guilford.
