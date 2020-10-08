Chatfield Hollow State Park closed

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth was also closed on April 14 due to storm damage.

 WFSB file

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - A state park in Killingworth was forced to close on Thursday as a result of storm damage.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Chatfield Hollow State Park shut down for the day.

DEEP did not provide details about the damage.

Wednesday afternoon into the evening, fast-moving storms and gusty winds knocked down tree limbs and caused power outages across the state.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.