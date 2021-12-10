MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Anyone looking to brighten a needy child’s Christmas and enjoy an incredible show featuring dozens of performers can simply drive down to New Haven on Friday.
Chaz and AJ from WPLR kicked off their annual Chaz & AJ McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus Toy Drive at 5:30 a.m.
The morning show hosts have had a lot on their minds these days as they prepared for what they consider their biggest event of the year: Their gigantic toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven.
“It’s a busy week,” Chaz told Channel 3 on Tuesday. “Probably 70 performers on and off the stage. It’s like Woodstock with one stage.”
The toy drive has evolved into one of the state’s biggest holiday parties; however, it was inspired by Chaz’s own childhood. His family dealt with financial problems, but he said big-hearted people in Connecticut always ensured he had a bright Christmas.
“It started when I was a kid,” he said. “My parents had to make a decision between food, lightbulb. Toys weren’t on the table. A box of toys came in and my dad said people donated them for people like us and I said in the back of my head, 5-year-old me said ‘I hope one day I’m in a position to give back.’”
Chaz and AJ have done just that.
Over the last 18 years, they have helped raise over $1 million in toys and cash to help needy families.
AJ said it’s a cause everyone wants to get behind.
“It’s all kids. I mean let’s think. Kids without toys on the Christmas is ridiculous. It’s unthinkable,” AJ said. “I think people realize the gravity of the situation and also it makes you feel really, really good that somewhere out there, a kid’s opening a toy that you bought for them.”
Anyone to help and enjoy a great show just has to bring a new unwrapped toy to Jordan’s Furniture between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday.
People can also donate online through WPLR’s website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.