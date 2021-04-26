(WFSB) – The Community Health Center announced on Monday that appointments are no longer needed at any of its vaccine locations statewide.
As of Monday, the vaccine sites, including the mass vaccinations sites in Danbury, East Hartford, Middletown, and Stamford, as well as pop-up clinics, are now offering the vaccine without an appointment.
They are open for Connecticut residents, seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“This is an important moment for Connecticut,” said Mark Masselli, CHC Founder and CEO. “We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone needing the vaccine to get it without any barriers. Just walk-in or drive-in to any CHC site and we will vaccinate you without delay.”
