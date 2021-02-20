EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The vaccine clinic at the Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford stayed open a bit later on Friday, in an effort to make sure everyone in line got their shots.
The Community Health Center Inc. vaccine site typically closes at 4 p.m.
However, due to the snowy weather on Friday, it took some people a bit longer to get to their appointments.
Therefore, the Community Health Center team and the Connecticut National Guard kept the site open until everyone got their vaccination, with the last person driving through after 7 p.m.
The site delivered 1,700 shots on Friday.
In a photo shared by CHC are Anna Faria and Amber Dawson, both of whom are nurse practitioners who typically work in one of CHC’s 100+ school-based health clinics, preparing to give a vaccine.
When the pandemic led to the shutdown of schools and medical facilities around the state, all of CHC’s front-line practitioners began working at their drive-thru COVID testing sites. Now they are working at the drive-thru vaccination sites as well.
For more information on your vaccine eligibility or to schedule an appointment, click here.
