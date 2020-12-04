MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The Community Health Center has a new coronavirus testing facility at a Connecticut state park.
The CHC said its COVID-19 testing location at Hammonasset Beach State Park starts accepting patients at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
It said testing is free and can be done for both children and adults of all ages.
People do not need to be experiencing symptoms, have a referral or make an appointment.
The CHC said the results can be available in two to three days.
Testing will be done every Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hammonasset.
More information can be found on the CHC's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.