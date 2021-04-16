MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut healthcare organization is making a push to get more eligible teens vaccinated.
This weekend, Community Health Center, Inc. will be vaccinating hundreds of students in Middletown.
Community Health Center plans on administering nearly 1,000 vaccines this weekend for Middletown high school students and their parents.
They say they want to make sure young adults are protected, especially as they end the school year and spread out into their communities.
"Last year, their school year was flipped upside down," Yvette Highsmith-Francis, regional vice president for Community Health Center, Inc., tells us.
Yvette says her youngest son is a high school senior so she knows how vital it is for students to experience those special school moments.
"Being able to have a physically distant prom, be able to have some type of graduation celebration, that’s a little bit more than a drive-by. If we can help facilitate that, we want to," explained Highsmith-Francis.
It's one of several reasons why Community Health Center, Inc. is partnering with school districts across the state to get 16 to 18 year olds vaccinated.
This weekend, they'll be giving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to high school students in Middletown.
They'll be hosting a drive-thru clinic at Wesleyan University.
On Saturday, about 400 Xavier and Mercy High School students will get vaccinated.
On Sunday, about 600 Middletown High School students and their parents will get the chance.
"We don’t want our young people to get sick and we don’t want them to spread it," continued Highsmith-Francis.
Clinic hours are for those with appointments from 8:30 to 4 p.m. on both days.
Highsmith-Francis says they've already partnered with Stamford and Danbury school districts.
They're hoping to get as many young people vaccinated as possible.
"As the weather gets warm and, again, as we talked about these celebratory moments, we want them to be able to share them with grandparents and aunts, and uncles," added Highsmith-Francis.
Community Health Center, Inc. will also be partnering with New Britain, Manchester, and East Hartford school districts in the upcoming weeks to get their students vaccinated as well.
