MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Community Health Center Inc. is opening another COVID-19 testing facility.
CHC is opening a new testing site at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on Dec. 30.
Testing at the mall will be located in front of Sears and open Monday through Thursday each week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CHC offers testing at 18 locations throughout the state. Testing is free and available to all ages and does not require an appointment.
“CHC is delighted to make this new testing resource available to residents of Milford and the surrounding communities,” commented Amy Taylor, CHC Western Region Vice President. “With people returning from holiday travel and students going back to school, additional capacity is needed to make sure everyone can stay safe as the pandemic continues through the winter months.”
“Expanded access to testing for those who work, live, and access services in Milford is yet another critical step in our fight against COVID-19,” said Mayor Benjamin Blake on behalf of the City of Milford. “We are hopeful that Milford residents and those around us will take advantage of this local testing option to keep everyone as safe as possible as cases continue to remain at high levels.”
Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test at CHC is advised to pre-register by clicking here.
