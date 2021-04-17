MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - So far, nearly half of the state's residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
Today, about 400 more vaccines were given out, this time to high school students.
It was a mother-daughter trip for the Zajacks.
Lucy and her mom both came to the Community Health Center's vaccine site at Wesleyan University for their COVID-19 shot.
"I am very excited that I keep myself safe and others safe," Lucy Zajack says.
Lucy is sixteen and goes to Mercy High School, one of two schools now working with Community Health Center to offer those sixteen and older the Pfizer vaccines.
For Lucy, a vaccine means more safety and excitement for her prom.
"I actually already have my dress and it's a very nice champagne color. I really like it," continued Lucy.
Damian Bianchi, Jr. is also sixteen and came here with his dad.
He goes to Xavier High School and feels good getting vaccinated, and joining, what he calls, a community effort.
"More security I guess and not unexpected. You didn't know if you were going to be in person or not," said Bianchi, Jr.
For Damian, a vaccine means more protection while playing sports, like sailing.
For dad, a vaccine means more family time.
"Go to a restaurant and not worry or a sports event, being able to see extended family," Damian Bianchi, Sr. explained.
As for Community Health Center, today is about their original goal of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.
"To be able to be part of getting the shot in the arms and getting those kids back into somewhat normal lives again is huge," Stephanie Ivers-Heine, senior communication manager for Community Health Center, added.
Community Health Center, Inc. will also be partnering with New Britain, Manchester, and East Hartford school districts in the upcoming weeks to get their students vaccinated as well.
