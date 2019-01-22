NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A life-line of support going out to Coast Guard members and their families in southeast Connecticut.
Pop-up pantry’s have been helping out families, but that’s not all.
A big check was donated Tuesday from one auto dealership to help federal families who are not getting a check during this shutdown.
Coast Guard families like Jacklyn Collett’s have been shopping regularly at a pop-up pantry set up last week in Leemy Hall on the campus of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
“We’re doing it making ends meet. That’s all the counts. As long as their bellies are full,” said Collett.
Southeast Connecticut businesses have been generous, donating non-perishable food, baby and pet supplies to the Chief Petty Officer’s Association.
On Tuesday, the non-profit group accepted a $25,000 check from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association and a $30,000 check from the Antonino Auto Group.
“This is going to help people out with their medical expenses non-reimbursed, and heat, light and power expenses you certainly need it today,” said John Antonio.
Also, on hand talking to Coast Guard families was Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy who says they could be called back on a moment’s notice to end the shutdown, but it’s not likely.
“The president needs to turn back on the government and get these people paid and then we can sit down and talk about temporary protected status, dreamers and border funding,” Murphy said.
