HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A world-renowned cheesemaker in Hamden celebrated 40 years in business.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal toured Liuzzi Cheese on Monday morning.
The fifth-generation family-owned business started in Italy nearly 200 years ago before setting up shop in Connecticut in 1981.
Now, the company ships cheese and other products to 28 states across the country.
CEO Ralph Liuzzi said the key to success was one word: Passion.
“It’s rewarding. It’s more of an art than anything else and showing that you are really creating anything from an empty canvas basically. It’s just rewarding,” Liuzzi said.
Liuzzi said he believes business will be good in 2022.
Over the next few months Liuzzi Cheese will begin shipping products to Hawaii, and soon a member of the family’s sixth generation will begin working for the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.