(WFSB) - Hissho Sushi has teamed up with Cheetos to bring us an unexpected combination when it comes to sushi rolls and you can find it at your local grocery store.
The Cheetos Flamin' Hot Roll can be found at nearly fifty Stop and Shop locations in Connecticut. The roll is made with spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, and crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
Hissho Sushi has teamed up with Cheetos to bring us an unexpected combination when it comes to sushi rolls and it is available at your local grocery store.
Hissho Sushi has teamed up with Cheetos to bring us an unexpected combination when it comes to sushi rolls and it is available at your local grocery store.
Hissho Sushi has teamed up with Cheetos to bring us an unexpected combination when it comes to sushi rolls and it is available at your local grocery store.
Hissho Sushi has teamed up with Cheetos to bring us an unexpected combination when it comes to sushi rolls and it is available at your local grocery store.
The mix of cream cheese, cucumber and avocado are meant to help cool down the spice from the Cheetos.
Would you try it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.