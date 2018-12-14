NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Buildings in New Haven were evacuated on Friday morning due to a hazmat incident at a school.
It happened at the Common Ground High School, officials said.
According to the New Haven Fire Department, evacuations happened on Springside Avenue.
Crews were said to have responded with pH paper, which suggests that the issue involved a chemical.
It was determined to be vinegar that spilled inside a chemical locker.
There were no students in the room, but 200 students were moved to another building as a precaution.
Just before noon, it looked like crews were preparing to clear the scene.
