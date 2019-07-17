WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A toxic spill from Bradley International Airport is bringing attention to "PFAS" chemicals.
The chemical, called polyfluoroalkyl, is in foam used by firefighters to help put out flames.
The concern with those chemicals is that it could cause cancer and a number of other health problems.
However, it's not just a concern for firefighters, as this chemical is also in items people use every day.
Up to 50,000 gallons of water and PFAS foam stored at Bradley International Airport leaked into the Farmington River last month.
The area affected starts from the Poquonack Avenue area to where it dumps into the Connecticut River.
The town of Windsor alerted residents and fisherman to not eat any fish caught in that area.
“By the time I got there, I knew exactly what it was,” said Windsor’s Assistant Fire Chief Steven Bianchi.
He was called out to Rainbow Road on the day it was spilling out onto the road from the sewer.
“We thought it wasn't going to be a problem and next thing you know, we had foam coming up on Rainbow Road in our town through the sewer system,” said Windsor Fire Chief Bill Lewis.
While the foam is used to fight fires, it’s also in a lot of items that are used every day, like cookware, laundry detergent, makeup, aluminum foil, pizza boxes, fast food wrappers, and water repellent clothing.
That issue has grabbed the attention of state lawmakers, leading to news conferences about what's being done to make the water safe again.
A task force put together by Gov. Ned Lamont is looking at an action plan for PFAS, and ways to minimize releases into the environment and cut a person's exposure.
Windsor has $100,000 worth of PFAS on hand.
“Foam for an ignitable liquid, you put it over and it doesn't ignite, if it's burning it puts it out,” Lewis said. “If you had a gas spill at a gas station and there were hundreds of gallon of gas on the ground, you would blanket that with foam.”
Officials said it is used sparingly by fire crews.
They also said there are green foams coming out that don’t have the chemicals, but the problem is some of them don’t meet UL approval, or the National Fire Protection Association.
Earlier this year, a Democratic bill aimed at banning fire crews to use the foam while training never made it to the House or Senate. So, the bill died.
No word if it will be taken up again.
That task force needs a plan by October.
